BERTON, PAMELA BEATRICE May 4, 1950 - March 17, 2019 Peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, surrounded by her family. With vast knowledge and a famous memory, Pamela was a walking, talking reference library. She grew up in Kleinburg, Ontario, and attended the University of Toronto, before careers as an interpreter at Black Creek Pioneer Village, a researcher at the CBC's Ombudsman program, and an adventure travel organizer, among other pursuits. A co-founder of Freshfields, a purveyor of fine kitchen herbs, Pamela was an expert on natural medicines, an avid horticulturalist, an accomplished birder, a voracious consumer of paperback novels, a longtime member of Toronto's Newchoir, an indispensable genealogist, a loom owner, a craft maker, an unflagging cat lover, and a beloved aunt and teacher to 14 nieces and nephews. Pamela was curious about the world and travelled to its furthest corners, including all seven continents. She was predeceased by her parents, Janet and Pierre, and survived by seven siblings and many lifelong friends. A wake will be held soon in Toronto. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to St. Mike's and www.natureconservancy.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

