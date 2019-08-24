PAMELA FRAKE

Obituary

FRAKE, PAMELA (nee DEAN) Born July 19, 1941, in Sutton Coldfield, England. Passed away peacefully at Kensington Hospice, the afternoon of August 20, 2019, at the age of 78; she was surrounded by family. Dedicated Mother of David, Darren and Scott; proud Grandmother of Liam, Claire, Efren, Chloe, Justin, Sarah; and loving Mother-in-law to Nicole, Karla, Joyce and Fernanda. Family and friends will be celebrating her wonderful life at Christie Gardens, Tuesday, August 27th, at 2 p.m. Christie Gardens, 600 Melita Cres., Toronto, ON M6G 3Z4, (416-530-1330). Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the Kensington Hospice. (kensingtonhealth.org)
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019
