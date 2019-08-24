FRAKE, PAMELA (nee DEAN) Born July 19, 1941, in Sutton Coldfield, England. Passed away peacefully at Kensington Hospice, the afternoon of August 20, 2019, at the age of 78; she was surrounded by family. Dedicated Mother of David, Darren and Scott; proud Grandmother of Liam, Claire, Efren, Chloe, Justin, Sarah; and loving Mother-in-law to Nicole, Karla, Joyce and Fernanda. Family and friends will be celebrating her wonderful life at Christie Gardens, Tuesday, August 27th, at 2 p.m. Christie Gardens, 600 Melita Cres., Toronto, ON M6G 3Z4, (416-530-1330). Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the Kensington Hospice. (kensingtonhealth.org)
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019