HACKETT, Pamela Peacefully, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre- Mississauga, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late John. Funeral Service will be held at All Saints' Kingsway Anglican Church, 2850 Bloor St. W., at Prince Edward Dr., on Wednesday, April 24th at 1 p.m. with a visitation from 12-1 p.m. prior. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 416- 231-2283. Online condolences received at www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela HACKETT.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019