SLENO-GOWERS, Pamela (Pam) Jane August 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel (Dan) Gowers, whom she had been with for 49 years. Loving mother of Andrew and Samantha who were her pride and joy. Predeceased by brother Bob and sister-in-law Arlene who was her golfing buddy. Will be dearly missed by sister-in-law Sue Barns (nee Gowers) who attended highland dance with Pam over 50 years ago in Montreal. Many enjoyable times spent with nieces and nephews Cathy, Jim, Sasha, and Steven and their children. Pam caught the golf bug and enjoyed many games with her close friends here and in Cuba. In the last game we played together she kicked my butt. Pam was with CP Rail for over 25 years, over a decade at East Side Mario's and finally at The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Ajax, greeting customers with a ready smile and eagerness to help. Participated with lifelong friend and our best man Brad Doyle, in the Food Hamper Drive that delivered to Salvation Army and Durham College/UOIT families. Sincere thanks to the staff at the Central East Regional Cancer Centre in Oshawa. A private celebration of life will be held later by family. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army or Cancer Care Ontario. She will be missed by all that knew her.



