MARTIN, PAMELA JOYCE (nee BARRETT) Pamela Joyce Martin died peacefully with her daughters holding her hands, on Tuesday July 28, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born Pamela Joyce Barrett September 9, 1927, in Harrow Weald, England. She met Robert Stanley Martin in 1947. They soon wed and together raised six children. She is survived by her sister June; her children, Linda (Ken), Pamela, Joan (Chris), Alan, Christopher and Bob (Janet); her grandchildren, Jacqueline, Kenny (Louise), Carolyn (Eric), Amber (Andrew), Kate, Matthew and Harrison; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Cameron, Brodie, Sophie Macie, Hallie and Tessa. Cremation took place July 31st, and a private family ceremony will be held next week.