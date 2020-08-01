1/1
PAMELA JOYCE MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAMELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN, PAMELA JOYCE (nee BARRETT) Pamela Joyce Martin died peacefully with her daughters holding her hands, on Tuesday July 28, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born Pamela Joyce Barrett September 9, 1927, in Harrow Weald, England. She met Robert Stanley Martin in 1947. They soon wed and together raised six children. She is survived by her sister June; her children, Linda (Ken), Pamela, Joan (Chris), Alan, Christopher and Bob (Janet); her grandchildren, Jacqueline, Kenny (Louise), Carolyn (Eric), Amber (Andrew), Kate, Matthew and Harrison; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Cameron, Brodie, Sophie Macie, Hallie and Tessa. Cremation took place July 31st, and a private family ceremony will be held next week. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel
201 Minet's Point Road
Barrie, ON L4N 4C2
(705) 721-1211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved