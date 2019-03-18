AITKEN, Pamela Mary Pam Aitken was born in Swansea, November 1936, to Thomas and Mary (nee Lloyd) Evans. War baby then dancing queen, Pam met William Roy Aitken, the dashing Scotsman and brilliant engineer, at the mill. Married at 21, they saw out the Raj in India, returned to Britain then immigrated to Canada in 1970. Roy's work took them to Jakarta and Soroako, but Roy died tragically in 1992, far too soon. Pam returned to Oakville where she had many friends and will be remembered as a lady of substance and character. She is survived by her two sons and five grandchildren who loved her very much. Thank you to all who knew her and were so kind to her. God bless. A service will be held at St. Judes in Oakville at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21st, followed by a reception at The Granary.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Mary AITKEN.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019