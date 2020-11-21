SELLERS (NEWEL), PAMELA MARY Peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in her 96th year. Pamela was born in Newtownmountkennedy, County Wicklow, Republic of Ireland, on May 21, 1925. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (2009). Adored mother of Lesley (Bill), Nora (Ted), Peter (Leslie) and Tim (Hedy). Spirited, caring and involved Grandma of Diana (Stephen), Susie (Gavin), David, Val, Daniel and Jennifer (Pete). Special Great-Grandma Pam of Naomi, Isaac, Ian, Shannon, Bella and Jaxon. Cherished by her many nieces and nephews for her kindness and warmth. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Maud, Desmond, Mabel, Kathleen and Walter. Survived by her sister-in-law Ella. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to all at The Briton House, especially Lourdes and Susan and the 8th floor staff for their wonderful care. Pamela was a parishioner at St. Cuthbert's Anglican Church for more than 90 years. If desired, donations in her memory may be made by cheque to St. Cuthbert's, Leaside, 1399 Bayview Avenue, Toronto M4G 3A6. A private service will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
.