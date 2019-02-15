CROST, PAMELA ROSE January 10, 1936 - February 13, 2019 Pam immigrated to Canada in 1957 from London, England, after surviving the bombing during WWII. Pam loved to garden, loved her horses, became an exceptional golfer and was also captain of the ladies section at Scarboro Golf & Country Club. She passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton after her brief battle with breast cancer. Pam is sadly missed by her husband of 62 years Al, her daughter Karen (Peter), son Alan Jr., grandchildren Emily, Zach and Eric and her sister in England Jean (John). She was also predeceased by her son David. Her absence leaves all of us with a broken heart and she will forever be missed. Pam and David are now playing beautiful golf courses together. At Pam's request, there will be no service, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the Breast Cancer Futures Fund through the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2019