TAYLOR, PAMELA "PAM" Pamela "Pam" Taylor (born in Montreal on December 26, 1939) passed away in Toronto, on August 30, 2019, with her children by her side. Pam was a Montrealer at heart, with a great fashion sense and a love of dancing, gardening, cooking, shopping and laughing with friends and family. After the sudden death of her beloved husband, Expos Broadcaster, Russell Taylor in 1977, Pam raised their three children on her own while working as a full-time secretary at Lower Canada College, where she was a cherished employee for over 20 years. Pam started a widows support group in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG), was host to many grateful international students who considered her "a mum away from home" and had a deep spirituality that guided her through the vicissitudes of life. Pam had a generosity of spirit which always made her available for a good laugh, a good cry, a meaningful conversation, or just a big hug and a hot cup of tea. Above all, Pam loved her family. She was a proud and loving mum to Lesley, Christopher and Carolyn (Moynan). Pam was the youngest daughter of Montreal Radio Broadcaster, Christopher Ellis and Florence Myfanwy Ellis. She is survived by her brother, Clive and her sister, Sheila. We will miss you Mum. xox A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m., on September 28th, at Notre Dame des Neiges Cemetery, 4601 Côte-des-Neiges Road, Montreal, QC, Canada. Should you wish, donations can be made to the Toronto Western Hospital Krembil Neuroscience Centre Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

