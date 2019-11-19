VLACHAKIS, PANAGIOTA Sadly, on November 17, 2019 at the age of 85, surrounded by her loving daughter Voula and niece Fotini. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving companion to Miu Miu. Always remembered by her niece Fotini (Paul Yoannou) and family, nephew, Tom Vlahakis (Roula) and family and nephew Peter. Relatives and friends are welcomed at The Bernardo Funeral Homes, 2960 Dufferin St., Toronto, on Tuesday from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. Liturgical service in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 115 Bond St., Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial in York Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019