CONSTANTINOU, PANDO God called Pando peacefully, on October 31, 2020, at the age of 92. Predeceased by his parents, Demetri and Pashaline, and his sister, Sophie. Cherished husband of Sophie for 69 years. Proud father of Peter (Lucia Cascioli) and Kathy (Randy Kirton). Dear grandfather to Alexia, Kelly, Mark, and Mitchel. Pando also leaves behind his sister, Anne. He is fondly remembered for his good humour, love of family, and faith. In light of the current pandemic, a private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The Hospital for Sick Children at: sickkidsfoundation.com
May his memory be eternal.