PERERA, Pansy Geraldine It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pansy Geraldine Perera on April 16, 2019, at 4:27 p.m., at the Mississauga Trillium Hospital with family by her side. Predeceased by loving husband Herbert D. Walter Perera. Cherished mother of Nedra (Daniel) and Walter (Sineva). Devoted grandma of Summit and Davian. Dear sister of Mimil, Dagma, and Annette. Pansy will be forever missed and loved by many extended family members and friends. In memory of Pansy, donations to Trillium Health Partners would be appreciated. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (403/Dundas). A Funeral Service will be held in Glen Oaks Chapel on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow in Glen Oaks lounge. Online guestbook and donations can be found at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019