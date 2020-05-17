DAVIS, Pansy Haroldine (nee PENROSE) February 25, 1920 - May 11, 2020 Pansy Davis, age 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Earl Clarence Davis of 48 years. Much loved by her children, Heather (Bruce Caton) and predeceased by her daughter CarolAnne and her son Murray (Debbie Lee). Proud Granny D and Nana to Sandy (Jeff), Stephen (Maritza), Joseph, Erin (Jay) and Grant (Martha); and so proud of her great-grandchildren, Abby, Maya, Michael, Alexandra, Mark, Jamie, Ossie, Max, Clive, Estaban and Carlos. Pansy was no delicate flower. A strong woman who grew up in an exciting era was always full of life. From a young age, she knew helping people was her calling and at the age of 45, she returned to school to follow her dream of being a nurse. After graduating with honors, she worked at Mississauga (Trillium) Hospital for over 25 years. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Many thanks to the staff at Sheridan Villa LTC for the loving care given to Pansy. Everything is copacetic.



