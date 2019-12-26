BONFANTI, PAOLO June 15, 1934 - December 23, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of our father, Paolo Bonfanti, on the morning of December 23, 2019. Predeceased by our beloved mother, Angela. He leaves behind his children Lucia (James Mahoney), Paola (Vincenzo Abate), Josie (David Ramsay), Ross (Angela). Dear nonno of Alex, Christopher, Kyle, Nick (Erica), Vincenzo, Juliana, Joseph, Mary Angela, Anna Maria, Stefan, Isabella, Paolo, Eva. Dearest brother to Tina, Elena and Corrado (Lucilla) and brother-in-law Pippo. Predeceased by sisters Maria and Rosalia and brothers-in-law Vincenzo, Giovanni and Olympio. Visitation will take place at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on December 28th at Precious Blood Church, 1737 Lawrence Avenue East. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 26, 2019