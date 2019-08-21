Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paolo CAPUTO. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 (416)-789-7661 Obituary

CAPUTO, Paolo Paolo Caputo, 63, has been taken from us too soon on August 16, 2019. Paolo was born on October 23, 1955 to Vincenza (Carnovale) and the late Antonio Caputo in Capistrano, Calabria, Italy. He left behind his wife Rose and 2 daughters, Vincenza (Adam) and Perna (Michael). His beloved grandchildren, Jeremy, Addison and Tyler who will forever cherish their Nonno. Dearly loved by his siblings Rosa, Vito (the late Sabina), the late Michele, Antonio and Martino (Robyn) as well as his 8 nieces, 2 nephews, 5 great-nephews and 4 great-nieces. More commonly known as Paul, he was the proud owner of Domani Restaurant and Wine Bar in Toronto. He truly loved to host, entertain and make everyone feel comfortable and welcome. Paul loved to gather everyone near or far to simply be together, enjoy good company, eat and drink well all while being the king of the grill. The amount of family and friends who loved Paul are what truly kept his heart full and he would drop everything to help out anyone in need. Paul cherished moments of doing what he loved. Visiting his family, especially his mother, grandchildren and his near and dear friends. He will be most remembered for his warm smile, kind soul and loyalty to all of those he cared for. Relatives and friends are welcomed to the Bernardo Funeral Homes (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Wednesday and Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.) on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Private entombment to follow. In memory of Paolo, donations may be made to either the Southlake or SickKids Hospital Foundations.



