FUSCO, PAOLO Passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on March 8, 2019, at the age of 79. Loving husband of Anna. Beloved father of Carlo, Giovanni and Roberto (Suzanne). Cherished nonno of Danny, Max, Mamie, Sofia and Paolo. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. The final rite of committal and entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2019