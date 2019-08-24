THIRUGNANASAMPANTHAR, PARANKIRINATHAN Peacefully passed on August 22, 2019 in his 97th year. Parankirinathan's family would like to thank the Mackenzie Hospital and its palliative care unit in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada for their valuable care till the end. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on the 25th of August, 2019 and from 1 to 2 p.m. on the 26th of August, 2019 and service will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on the 26th of August, 2019 at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario, Canada. Cremation will be at 4 p.m. on the 26th of August, 2019 at Highland Hills Crematorium, 12492 Woodbine Avenue, Gormley, Ontario, Canada. Please call Siva at 905- 237-0530 for any further details. He is survived by his loving wife Sakunthala, former principal of Urumpirai Saivathamil Vithyasalai, his children Kiritharan (Elisabeth), Sivatharan (Jalaja), Kowsalai (Thavaratnam) and grandchildren Jonathan, Katrina, Khavin and Kharsha. Preceding him in death were his sister Nasamani (Rajadurai), his parents Thirunjanasampanthar and Theivannapillai, his mother-in-law Panumathi and father-in-law Muthukumaru. Parankirinathan was born on the 25th of February, 1923 and raised in Sankuveli, Sri Lanka. After marriage, he lived in Urumpirai, Inuvil and Colombo, Sri Lanka and moved to Scarborough, Ontario, Canada in 1994. While in Sri Lanka, he worked for the British Naval Base in Trincomalee, and later for the Survey Department of government of Sri Lanka. We are thankful that he enjoyed a healthy life in Sri Lanka as well as Canada. The family asks that any memorial donations be made to the Mackenzie Hospital Foundation.

