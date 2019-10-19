Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PARASKEVI "VOULA" CATOMERIS. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Centre 50 Overlea Blvd. Toronto , ON M4H 1B6 (416)-423-1000 Obituary

CATOMERIS, PARASKEVI "VOULA" (nee STERGIOU) Passed away at the Ina Grafton Gage Home in Scarborough, on October 17, 2019, at the age of 96. Voula, originally from Corfu, Greece and formerly of Toronto, was predeceased by her husband George Catomeris, brothers Spiro and Nick Stergiou, and sister Kiki Stergiou Makos. Voula is survived by her brothers George and Gus Stergiou (Greece), daughter and son-in-law Opi and Bobby Krecouzos, son and daughter-in-law Peter and Maeve Catomeris, and grandchildren Conor, Alexander and Catriona. Voula's children wish to thank their cousin Pete Makos for his steadfast devotion to their mother in her final months. They also wish to acknowledge all her caregivers over the years at Ina Grafton Gage, but in particular, Patrick, Sophie, Ernest and Laura. A private service for the family will be held on Monday, October 21st before Voula is laid to rest. Messages of condolence are welcome and floral tributes can be sent to Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Boulevard, Scarborough.



