SAMPATH, DR. PARTHASARATHY "SAM" Age 78, died peacefully on March 30, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. He was an accomplished aerospace engineer working at Pratt and Whitney Canada and later, the University of Toronto. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Sam is survived by his wife, Apara; their children, Rekha and Sheila; sons-in-law, Manish and Robert; and grandchildren, Nina and Anya. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd, 1:30 p.m., at St. John's Dixie in Mississauga. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sam's life.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. PARTHASARATHY "SAM" SAMPATH.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019