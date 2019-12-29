WELLON, Paschalini Vicky March 9, 1925 – December 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital on December 25, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband Raymond, her daughters, Margaret (Dan) and Olga (Fred), and her grandchildren, Tasha and Max (Michelle). She will also be missed by her loving brother Ted, her niece Sandy (John) and nephew Peter, and great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Stefo and Sava Malinas and her loving sister-in-law Olga Malinas. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at R.S. Kane the following day at 10 a.m., with interment at York Cemetery. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019