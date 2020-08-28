1/1
PASHALIS KANOPOULOS
KANOPOULOS, PASHALIS It is with great sadness that the family of Pashalis Kanopoulos announces his passing, on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the age of 91 years old. Pashalis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Afroditi and his children, Bill (Louise) and Kosta. Pashalis will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Patrick, Michael, Aphrodite, Alexis and Jonathan; by his sisters, Hermione (Thanos), and Chrisoula, and by brothers-in-law, George and Stratos. Like many new Canadians, Pashalis arrived in Canada alone to start a new life for himself and his family, who followed shortly after his arrival. Working hard to better their lives, he worked tirelessly with one vision – to give his family what the old world could not. He embraced his new home. He loved the land, he loved to fish, and he loved to spend the precious few moments he had to himself in his garden. Many will remember the welcoming feasts hosted by Pashalis and his wife, Afroditi – a tradition that will be carried on by his grandchildren. He will be missed. A Funeral Service in memory of Pashalis will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. East, Scarborough. The service to follow will be held at 12 p.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 3840 Finch Ave. East, Scarborough. Interment will follow immediately after the church service at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane, North York. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Pashalis to the North York General Foundation (nyghfoundation.ca)

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
