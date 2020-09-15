Pasqua D'APRILE

D'APRILE, Pasqua (nee TESTADORO) Peacefully passed away at her home on Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Cherished mother to Vince (Joyce), Nino (Joanne), Laura and Frank (Debbie). Loving grandmother to Madeleine, Anthony, James, Anthony, Veronica, Daniel and great-grandmother to Ryan, Nicole, Roy Jr., Olivia, Matheson, Mason and Sebastian and great-great-grandmother of Logan. Pasqua will always be lovingly remembered by her family and many friends. Pasqua and Antonio were founders of Pasta D'Aprile. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. East, Scarborough (east of Kennedy) on Wednesday, September 16th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 17th at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3200 Pharmacy Ave. at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 33 Memory Gardens Lane. Due to current restrictions, attendance at the visitation and Mass will be limited, and all visitors must wear face masks and maintain proper physical distancing.