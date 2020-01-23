|
|
LANGELLA, PASQUA (LINA) It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our mother, Lina, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Samuele. Cherished mother of Nicola, Eduardo and Joan, Elizabeth and Donald, and Rosemary. Much loved nonna of Laura, Mark, Kevin, Christine, Daniel and Samuel, and great-nonna of Lina, James and Madison. She will be dearly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020