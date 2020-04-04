|
|
MINARDI, Pasquale July 14, 1920 – March 30, 2020 Was called into heaven by Our Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020, in his 100th year of life. Pasqualino, son of Giovanni and Sebastiana Minardi. Loving husband of Santina for 73 years. Devoted father of Giovanni (Joann), Salvatore (Patricia) and Robert (Emily). Brother of Lucietta, and the late Angelina and Carmelina. Beloved grandfather of Elliott, Joe, Eric, Daniel, Patrick and Kiara. There will be a service for immediate family at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, Mississauga. Entombment at Highland Memory Gardens. Extended family members will be invited to a future memorial celebration. We wish to thank the staff at Villa Forum Long Term Residence in Mississauga for their dedicated care, and special thanks to the ICU staff at Credit Valley Hospital. Special thanks to the following for their medical support over the years: Family Doctor – Dr. Kirsh and Scarborough Grace Hospital Diabetes Clinic and Scarborough General Hospital Kidney Clinic. Pasqualino had a smile and laugh that would warm your heart and he was always willing to sacrifice for the happiness of others. He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020