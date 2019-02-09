Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PASQUALE (PAT) PALETTA. View Sign

PALETTA, PASQUALE (PAT) Patriarch, Founder, Father It is with profound sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of our patriarch, Pasquale (Pat) on February 6, 2019 in his 88th year. Cherished husband of Anita, beloved dad of daughter Gloria (deceased) and "his boys" Angelo (Darlene), Remi (Connie), Paul and Michael (Laura). Devoted Nonno to his grandchildren Victor, Peter, Angela, Alyssa, Lucas, Christian and Melissa. Predeceased by his parents Francesco and Francesca Paletta, siblings Mario, Antonio, Peter, Larry, Josie, brother-in-law Edigio Piro, nephew Antony Piro, in-laws Attilio and Argentina Gos, Vera and Amelio Gris and Joe Gos. Survived by brother Vincent (Diana), sisters Emma (Stan Felicetti) and Sara Piro (Late Egidio Piro), sisters-in-law Ersilia (Late Mario), Lucille (Late Peter), Mirella (Late Larry), brother-in-law Vito Oriente (Late Josie), Rosina Gos (Late Joe Gos) and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, USA and Italy. Pat was born in Spezzano dela Sila, Cosenza, Italy. In 1949 immigrated to Canada with his family at the tender age of 18 and went to Port Arthur, now called Thunder Bay. During his time in Northern Ontario, he went to work at a local hospital, grain elevators and a Safeway store. In 1951 with his family, moved to Hamilton and worked in several of the local meat stores. In 1953 Pat purchased his first animal and this was the beginning of the empire. In 1954, Pat, his father and brothers built their first meat packing plant in Hannon. In 1964 they purchased property at Appleby Line and QEW in Burlington and opened a federally inspected meat packing plant. By 1983 he built the business to become the largest private meat packer in Eastern Canada. In the early 1970s Pat vertically integrated into livestock production by starting a beef feedlot and crop production to supply livestock to the meat packing plant, becoming the largest feedlot in Ontario. He also fed cattle in Western Canada and US. In 1967 Pat started the real estate division which has prospered to owning lands across Ontario and becoming the largest land holder and developer in the Region of Halton and City of Hamilton combined. In 2013 Pat was awarded the Burlington Entrepreneur of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the growth and well being of the community and City of Burlington. From the early 1970s Pat's philanthropic contributions included Burlington Cultural Centre (AGB), Tansley Woods Community Centre, Paletta Lakefront Park and Mansion, Carpenter House and Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital and many other worthy causes. Sincerest gratitude to Dr. Danny Sapir, for his compassion and understanding, and going beyond the call of duty. To Dr. T.B. Costin for his decades of special care and concern for Pat and the family. Thanks to the staff at the Dialysis Centres at both Burlington and Oakville. Thanks to the emergency and ICU staff at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for their care and attention during his visits. Special thanks to Eric Vandewall and Anissa Hillborn. Special thanks and appreciation to Pat's PSWs Janet, Janina, Henry, Leelanee, Marjorie, Martha and Ronda. Visitation at

PALETTA, PASQUALE (PAT) Patriarch, Founder, Father It is with profound sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of our patriarch, Pasquale (Pat) on February 6, 2019 in his 88th year. Cherished husband of Anita, beloved dad of daughter Gloria (deceased) and "his boys" Angelo (Darlene), Remi (Connie), Paul and Michael (Laura). Devoted Nonno to his grandchildren Victor, Peter, Angela, Alyssa, Lucas, Christian and Melissa. Predeceased by his parents Francesco and Francesca Paletta, siblings Mario, Antonio, Peter, Larry, Josie, brother-in-law Edigio Piro, nephew Antony Piro, in-laws Attilio and Argentina Gos, Vera and Amelio Gris and Joe Gos. Survived by brother Vincent (Diana), sisters Emma (Stan Felicetti) and Sara Piro (Late Egidio Piro), sisters-in-law Ersilia (Late Mario), Lucille (Late Peter), Mirella (Late Larry), brother-in-law Vito Oriente (Late Josie), Rosina Gos (Late Joe Gos) and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, USA and Italy. Pat was born in Spezzano dela Sila, Cosenza, Italy. In 1949 immigrated to Canada with his family at the tender age of 18 and went to Port Arthur, now called Thunder Bay. During his time in Northern Ontario, he went to work at a local hospital, grain elevators and a Safeway store. In 1951 with his family, moved to Hamilton and worked in several of the local meat stores. In 1953 Pat purchased his first animal and this was the beginning of the empire. In 1954, Pat, his father and brothers built their first meat packing plant in Hannon. In 1964 they purchased property at Appleby Line and QEW in Burlington and opened a federally inspected meat packing plant. By 1983 he built the business to become the largest private meat packer in Eastern Canada. In the early 1970s Pat vertically integrated into livestock production by starting a beef feedlot and crop production to supply livestock to the meat packing plant, becoming the largest feedlot in Ontario. He also fed cattle in Western Canada and US. In 1967 Pat started the real estate division which has prospered to owning lands across Ontario and becoming the largest land holder and developer in the Region of Halton and City of Hamilton combined. In 2013 Pat was awarded the Burlington Entrepreneur of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the growth and well being of the community and City of Burlington. From the early 1970s Pat's philanthropic contributions included Burlington Cultural Centre (AGB), Tansley Woods Community Centre, Paletta Lakefront Park and Mansion, Carpenter House and Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital and many other worthy causes. Sincerest gratitude to Dr. Danny Sapir, for his compassion and understanding, and going beyond the call of duty. To Dr. T.B. Costin for his decades of special care and concern for Pat and the family. Thanks to the staff at the Dialysis Centres at both Burlington and Oakville. Thanks to the emergency and ICU staff at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for their care and attention during his visits. Special thanks to Eric Vandewall and Anissa Hillborn. Special thanks and appreciation to Pat's PSWs Janet, Janina, Henry, Leelanee, Marjorie, Martha and Ronda. Visitation at Smith 's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line, Burlington, on Saturday, February 9th from 3-9 p.m. and Sunday, February 10th from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. Rosary on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 11th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 2016 Blairholm Ave., Burlington. Interment at Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 600 Spring Gardens Rd., Burlington. Donations in memory of Pat to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Kidney Foundation, or a charity of choice would be appreciated. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com Funeral Home Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington

1167 Guelph Line

Burlington , ON L7P 2S7

(905) 632-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close