ZITA, PASQUALE Peacefully on April 25, 2020 in his 96th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Dominica and daughter Lucia. Sadly missed by his children Philip (Christine) and Angelo (Kimberly). Cherished Papanon to Adam, Matthew, Holly, Savannah and Ethan. A private family service is going to take place and a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Covid Fund would be appreciated.

