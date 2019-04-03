Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAT (MARGUERITE) GRAHAM. View Sign

GRAHAM, PAT (MARGUERITE) It is with pleasant memories we wish to inform you of the passing of Pat (Marguerite) Graham on March 31, 2019 at Royal Gardens in Peterborough. She passed just before her 97th birthday (April 22nd). She died peacefully in her sleep after living a great and full life. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved her children. We all feel blessed to have been a part of her life. She is survived by the Graham's; her son Craig, his wife Karen and their children, Mathew, Dean and Peter and Dean's wife Pamela and her great-grandchildren Nora and Connor. As well as her son Brent, his wife Barb and their children Liam, Erin and Brynne and Brynne's husband Carl, as well as Liam's fiancée Andrea. She is also survived by the McGuffin family, her daughter Lynda, her husband Bruce and their son Kyle, as well as his children Arden and Emily. She always recognized she had two special daughters-in-law who were a great means of support and help especially in her later years. Donations in Pat's name should be made to the "The Salvation Army". A private family funeral will be held at Royal Gardens on Sunday, April 7th.

