GRANT, PAT Patricia Marilyn Grant passed away peacefully at home, with her husband Tony and daughter Michele by her side, on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Age 80 years. Beloved wife of Tony Grant for 60 years. Loving mother of Michele Grant and her partner Laurie Harvey; and David Grant and his husband Gordon Robison. Fondly remembered by Marian, Al, Paula, Cindy, Sheila, John, Susanne, Grant, other relatives and friends. Pat will be remembered for her quick wit, her generosity in supporting the Canadian Red Cross Blood bank, her activism in the community and for her love of wildlife. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Pat's life will take place in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (800-265-2218), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Red Cross would be appreciated.

