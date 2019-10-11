Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAT MARGARET ANN WRETHAM. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Melville Presbyterian Church 70 Old Kingston Road Scarborough , ON View Map Obituary

WRETHAM, PAT MARGARET ANN It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of our cherished Mum, Nanny and Great-Gramma just 2 short weeks after the passing of our Dad, Bill (William). After a short illness, Pat Wretham, in her 89th year, passed away at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, Ontario, with her family by her side. Beloved Mum of Anne Juneau (John), of Penetanguishene, and Ron (Brenda), of Collingwood. Devoted Nanny to Blake (Natasha) and Caitlin Kilpatrick (Adam). Loving Great-Gramma to Kai. Our mum was the consummate homemaker. She looked after her home, family and friends with equal love and attention. We'll miss her terribly. Thank you to Bayfield House Retirement Lodge for their wonderful and compassionate care of Mum during these difficult few weeks. Thanks also to the nursing staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital for their excellent care. Family and friends are invited to the Funeral Service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Melville Presbyterian Church, 70 Old Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Our family finds comfort in knowing that, only briefly apart, Pat is reunited with her husband of 65 years, Bill, in Eternity.

WRETHAM, PAT MARGARET ANN It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of our cherished Mum, Nanny and Great-Gramma just 2 short weeks after the passing of our Dad, Bill (William). After a short illness, Pat Wretham, in her 89th year, passed away at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, Ontario, with her family by her side. Beloved Mum of Anne Juneau (John), of Penetanguishene, and Ron (Brenda), of Collingwood. Devoted Nanny to Blake (Natasha) and Caitlin Kilpatrick (Adam). Loving Great-Gramma to Kai. Our mum was the consummate homemaker. She looked after her home, family and friends with equal love and attention. We'll miss her terribly. Thank you to Bayfield House Retirement Lodge for their wonderful and compassionate care of Mum during these difficult few weeks. Thanks also to the nursing staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital for their excellent care. Family and friends are invited to the Funeral Service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Melville Presbyterian Church, 70 Old Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Our family finds comfort in knowing that, only briefly apart, Pat is reunited with her husband of 65 years, Bill, in Eternity. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close