WRETHAM, PAT MARGARET ANN It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of our cherished Mum, Nanny and Great-Gramma just 2 short weeks after the passing of our Dad, Bill (William). After a short illness, Pat Wretham, in her 89th year, passed away at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, Ontario, with her family by her side. Beloved Mum of Anne Juneau (John), of Penetanguishene, and Ron (Brenda), of Collingwood. Devoted Nanny to Blake (Natasha) and Caitlin Kilpatrick (Adam). Loving Great-Gramma to Kai. Our mum was the consummate homemaker. She looked after her home, family and friends with equal love and attention. We'll miss her terribly. Thank you to Bayfield House Retirement Lodge for their wonderful and compassionate care of Mum during these difficult few weeks. Thanks also to the nursing staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital for their excellent care. Family and friends are invited to the Funeral Service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Melville Presbyterian Church, 70 Old Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Our family finds comfort in knowing that, only briefly apart, Pat is reunited with her husband of 65 years, Bill, in Eternity.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 11, 2019