DAMBREMONT, PATRICE Passed away peacefully at the Ina Grafton Gage Home, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Son of the late Eugene and Melanie Dambremont. Dear brother to Evelyn Proteau and Estelle Gaonach and the late Jeanne Jones, Robert Dambremont, Norma Richard and Beatrice Daoust. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at Pine Hills Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family also wishes to thank all the staff at the Ina Grafton Gage Home for their care and compassion provided over the past 10 years.



