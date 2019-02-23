CHIASSON, Patrice Lubin Passed away peacefully at Southlake Village on February 19, 2019, in his 84th year. Loving husband of the late Georgina. Beloved father of Sandra (Kerry), Debbie (Chris), Kevin (Liz), Colleen, Marcel (Nancy), Andre (Christie) and the late Annette. Proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Brother of Hilda and the late Simon, Margaret, Joe and Freddy. Dear son of the late Felicien and Zabine. The family would like to thank the staff at Southlake Village for their loving care. Friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Tuesday, March 5th from 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 17955 Leslie St., Newmarket, on March 7th, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019