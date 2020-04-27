AMBROSE, PATRICIA ANN (nee McKEOWN) March 2, 1929 - April 25, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Patricia Ambrose. In her 92nd year, our Mom passed away peacefully. Patricia will be greatly missed by her devoted husband James of 68 years, beloved mother to Paul (Charlene), Debra (Bill), Kerry, and Trevor (Andrea). She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren, Logan (Wini), James, Luke (Ashley), Carly (Bernardo), Lindsey (Konrad), Patrick, Trevor, William (Shira), Benjamin (Bianca), Cassandra (Andrew) and her great-grandchildren, Daniella and Hudson. Patricia was a gifted and talented artist. She was passionate about her work and over the years she studied art, ensuring that every painting took on a life of its own. Her stunning pieces of work have become a treasure within many of our homes and will be held as a legacy for all that she stood for. Patricia, also nicknamed Perfect Patty (given by her loving BFF Bonnie), had an aura of ever-present perfection that was seen in so many ways. This was evident in how she entertained her family and friends, her sense of value and what was important in life, her love of learning new things and knowledge through reading, and her carefully crafted way in which she would provide guidance to her children. Patricia had an appreciable presence; the way she walked into a room and the way she carried herself through life. Her poise and grace were forever a part of her authentic inner confidence, intelligence and beauty which was present at all times and admired by her Family. She will be remembered for her caring heart, her unwavering love for the family and for her beloved husband James - a stunning example of what a marriage should be. Their love and devotion to one another has been a testament to a true unity of love and friendship. A private celebration of our best memories will be held with the family at a more appropriate time. Love and best wishes only would be appreciated by the family.

