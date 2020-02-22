|
ARATO, PATRICIA ANN With family by her side, Patricia Ann Arato passed peacefully, February 8, 2020. She left behind a legacy of love and inspiration for all she met, mentored and helped. Pat was the founder of The Pat Arato Aphasia Centre, which was established in 1978, and ASSK, in 2010. Pat received 'The Order of Ontario" in 2005, and "The Queens Jubilee" medal in 2012. Pat was also the recipient of many distinguished recognitions and awards. Pat passed after a 3-year struggle with Dementia, Parkinsons and Spinal Stenosis. She leaves behind son Paul, daughter Karryn, grandchildren, Alex and Chris, brother Bob, and many other loving family members. Pat was married for over 25 years to Oscar Arato, who passed in 2011. Pat taught those she met to be respectful, smile, live ones dreams, not fear or hate, but to love and cherish one another. Pat, you will forever more shine your bright light down on us, you will be so dearly missed. There will be a public Celebration of Life for Pat Arato in early spring to pay tribute to her life and many achievements.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020