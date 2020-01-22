Home

PATRICIA ANN (PAT) BEATTY

PATRICIA ANN (PAT) BEATTY Obituary
BEATTY, PATRICIA ANN (PAT) Passed away in Cedarvale Terrace Long Term Care Home in Toronto on January 14, 2020 at the age of 83. Pat's father, Ted Beatty, owned the Capital and Crescent movie theatres in Red Deer, Alberta. Her mother, Mary, was very active in the Girl Guides of Canada. Pat was wonderfully witty. She had a lengthy career in the broadcast industry first in Calgary, then in Toronto where she retired as Executive Director of The Telecaster Committee of Canada. Pat will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her loving caregiver and companion of nine years, Marilou Conel. Our deepest appreciation to Marilou and to the staff at Cedarvale. At Pat's request, no funeral will be held. Following cremation, a plaque will be placed next to her parents' graves in the Red Deer Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020
