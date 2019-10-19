BEER, PATRICIA "PAT" ANN (nee BILBROUGH) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia Ann Beer, age 96, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Beer. Loving mother of Lidianne, Catherine and Paul (Suzanne). Cherished and supportive grandmother to Bengt, Amy, Emma, Noah, Dylan, Samantha, and Tyler. Fondly remembered by great-grandchildren Brynn, Adelyn, Phoenix, Hamish, Gwendolyn, Enid and Brody. Patricia was born in Aurora, Ontario to parents Charles and Margaret Bilbrough and was one of eight thriving children. She met Tom in Aurora while working at Beardmore Tannery. They married on January 22, 1949 and raised Lidianne, Cathy and Paul in Georgetown. In 2000 they moved to Port Hope and to Coburg in 2010. Tom passed away in 2012 and Pat moved to Bethany Lodge in Markham in 2018. Mom, you taught us that family is our strength – to celebrate the good times together and support one another with love. You were always there for us, and taught us to carry on that tradition. You will always be in our hearts. A family memorial will be held in November. Online condolences may be made a www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019