BYRNES, PATRICIA ANN March 17, 1937 – November 21, 2020 Patricia Ann Byrnes (nee Quinn), RN, always smiling, loved life to the fullest, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home in Toronto. Patricia (Pat) was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Dr. Michael C. Byrnes; by parents Audrey and Joseph Quinn of Newmarket; and grandson Matty Byrnes (2018). Pat is survived and adored by her 5 children: Mary (B. Clifton Beach), Mike, Anne (Bruce Miller), Connor (Julietta Felgueiras), Matt (Catherine Byrnes), and 8 grandchildren: Hannah (fiancé Arthur Soporan) and Rachel; Erin (Derek Downes); Bridget and Sophia; Angela; Beca and Griff. Pat is survived by her 3 sisters: Joan, Mary, Maureen, and families. Pat was born and raised in Newmarket. In 1955, Pat moved to Toronto to study nursing, and established lifelong friendships (Class of '58), at St. Michael's Hospital. She had a successful nursing career, culminating at Loretto Abbey Sisters' Residence. Pat is remembered fondly for her generosity, infectious smile and joyful laugh, often wry and witty sense of humour, her love for family and friends, and amazing cooking. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who enjoyed reading, travelling, hosting family gatherings, enjoying dining with close friends and family, skiing and music, especially "Summertime" by Ella Fitzgerald, which Pat often sang at the family cottage on Hamer Bay, Lake Joseph. Her warm heart, love for others, not being afraid to speak her mind, selflessness, empathy and caring for those less fortunate will not be forgotten. Her passion for auditory training, commitment to mental health issues, and winning her battle with cancer years ago demonstrated her true inner strength and courage. She will be incredibly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rumball Foundation for the Deaf, CAMH, or the Canadian Cancer Society
.