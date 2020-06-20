PATRICIA ANN GIBBS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIBBS, PATRICIA ANN Mrs. Patricia Ann Gibbs passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Friday, June 5, 2020 at age 71. Loving wife of Peter Gibbs for 52 years and mother of Stephen and Richard and grandmother of Peter and Sarah. Pat was born in Liverpool, UK in 1948 and was an RAF brat who attended 13 different schools. She met and married her husband in 1967 and they came to Canada two years later. She was a stay-at-home mom for thirteen years and returned to work as a legal receptionist in 1985. Pat was always cheerful and had a keen sense of humour, which will be sadly missed. Memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. There will be no Funeral at Pat's wish. www.rossfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Chapel
135 Walton Street
Port Hope, ON L1A 1N4
(905) 885-4931
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved