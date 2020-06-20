GIBBS, PATRICIA ANN Mrs. Patricia Ann Gibbs passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Friday, June 5, 2020 at age 71. Loving wife of Peter Gibbs for 52 years and mother of Stephen and Richard and grandmother of Peter and Sarah. Pat was born in Liverpool, UK in 1948 and was an RAF brat who attended 13 different schools. She met and married her husband in 1967 and they came to Canada two years later. She was a stay-at-home mom for thirteen years and returned to work as a legal receptionist in 1985. Pat was always cheerful and had a keen sense of humour, which will be sadly missed. Memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. There will be no Funeral at Pat's wish. www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.