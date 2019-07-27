Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann McNINCH. View Sign Obituary

McNINCH, Patricia Ann In Loving Memory Patricia Ann (Hay) McNinch born on May 28, 1935 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She was a proud Canadian! Pat was passionate and very well versed in History and Politics. She loved to write poetry, many of her poems were published in local newspapers. Pat loved all animals and had a most passionate fondness for horses and dogs. As a child, she loved to ride horses with her lifelong friend Nonie (Copeland) Wilcox. She also had many dogs over her lifetime, all of which became some of her best friends in life. She departed this life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. While she will be terribly missed by her family and friends here on earth, we can only imagine the joyful reunion she is experiencing with those who have gone before her. She was preceded by her father, Alexander Walter Hay; mother, Mary Leona (Clark) Hay and a sister, Lorna Jean Hay. Those left to cherish her memory include: her son Michael Alexander O'Leary and his wife Cynthia; two grandchildren, Kathryn A. Brugger and husband Nicolas and Kevin M. O'Leary and wife Kim; 3 great-grandchildren, Claire E. Brugger, Julian A. Brugger and Emmett M. O'Leary.

