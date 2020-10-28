NICOL, PATRICIA ANN (nee McCANDLESS) Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, George Donald (Don), her sister, Marilu Campbell and her brother, Garnet McCandless. Mother of Wendy (Tim Lougheed), Peter (Joan) and Laura Miskie (Alvin). Grandmother of David (Aly Sharpe), Andrew, and Jamie Nicol, Kevin (April) and Nicole Miskie. Great-grandmother of Addley and Nixon Miskie. At Pat's request, there will be no service. As an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation, The Lion's Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, or a charity of your choice. Cremation in the care of Chapel Ridge Funeral Home www.chapelridgefh.com
Pat was a news junkie, an astute investor and had a general curiosity about the natural world, particularly in Grey-Bruce, and local history. She was happiest when spending time with her family and she loved to be near the water. She collected antique local postcards as a passion. Pat was born in Hamilton, but her family lived throughout the United States before settling back in Canada. Her father and brother bought a car dealership in Owen Sound and her family moved there while she was still in high school. She met Don Nicol (after a set up by their mothers) and, after she graduated from MacDonald Hall in Guelph, they married in 1952. They moved to Toronto and, when Don bought his first pharmacy, they bought a house in the west end. They raised their family there until 1971 when they bought a pharmacy on the main street in Owen Sound. Eventually they moved out to Balmy Beach. Pat loved all dogs, particularly her Westies, and she walked with them for many years. When Don retired they went away for part of every winter enjoying Florida, Mexico and eventually settling on Victoria as their favorite spot. After Don's death, Pat travelled to the Canadian north and, with her children and grandchildren, to destinations as diverse as Antarctica, the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, Wickaninnish Inn on Vancouver Island, New England, Paris, Manitoulin Island and Labrador. Our thanks to Julianne, and to the wonderful staff at Lee Manor, Third Floor North, for their kind, compassionate and professional care. Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die.