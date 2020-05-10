RUSHBROOK, Patricia Ann (nee MURRAY) August 14, 1936 – May 6, 2020 Patricia Rushbrook was an avid reader – perhaps her way of exploring the world. Her own story and chapters were filled with love, kindness and family. The wife of James Rushbrook and mother to Stephen Rushbrook, Jamie (Steve) Olsson, Laurie (Dino) Rushbrook and Sandra (Rob) Montanino, she had a particular knack for her role as grandma to Milena, Theo, Marcus, Luca and James. She leaves behind her siblings Bud (and Annie) Murray, Irene Murray, Jim (and Betty) Murray, Gord Murray and Frank (and Barb) Murray. Her sister Joyce (and Vic) Fowler and sister-in-law Myrtle predeceased her. She led a life devoted to others – as a nurse, a dietician, grandmother, mother, sister, wife, daughter, aunt, cousin and of course, local Tim's community supporter. She loved her Nova Scotian roots. She loved the water. She also gave her love through the many rugs she hooked for others, each providing a piece of her story. The last chapters of her book involved a courageous and tough battle against a disease that was relentless – this is the one chapter we wish we could rewrite, but even in the sadness, she approached it with grace, dignity and humour. She would be the first to allow us to be sad, but then tell us to dry our tears and continue to make each day special. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to any of: Carlo Fidani Cancer Centre (Credit Valley Hospital); the Burlington Breast Cancer Support Services; or Doctors without Borders. Online condolences may be made on oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.