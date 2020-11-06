VITELLI, PATRICIA ANN (nee HOGAN) December 10, 1951 - November 1, 2020 On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Patricia Ann "Tish" (Hogan) Vitelli, loving mother to Len, Luke and Michael, passed away in her 68th year. Born, lived and died in her beloved city of Toronto, Ontario - she was indeed a city slicker. After attending the University of BC for Theatre, she married Joseph Vitelli and celebrated the births of their three boys. Predeceased by her parents, Michael Albert Hogan and Rhodena (MacDonald) Hogan and grandmother Mary Jane MacIsaac. Tish will be dearly missed by her three sisters Kathryn (Ottaway), Mary (Lung) and Sophie (Hogan). Sister-in-law Barb (Moffatt), aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will hold her 'forever young' spirit in their hearts. Tish was a lover of all things '60's, an era of music and fashion that sparked great joy in her life. She was passionate about biographies, scripts, writing, stand-up comedy, and fashion and her auburn hair, high heels, and a hearty laugh will forever be her signature statements. A private service will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, Scarborough on Sunday, November 8 with a memorial to be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to CAMH or the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.



