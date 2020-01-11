|
|
WIGGINS, PATRICIA ANN (nee McEACHERN) 1948 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Centre, Ajax. A heartfelt thanks to the staff of ICU at Lakeridge and Toronto Western Hospital. Loving daughter to the late Don and Elsie and sisters Donna and May. Loved and greatly missed by daughter Tracy (David and Jaden) her son Kris (Stefania, Evan, Nicolas, Luke and Nadia) and her son Brent (Corbin and Cole). Caring aunt to Dean, Wayne, Deirdre, Jason and Jessica. Pat's lifetime struggle with Multiple Sclerosis never kept her down and countless hours of volunteer work for the MS Society reflect her giving spirit and quiet determination. Special mention to Gazina Bourne, Gloria Chenier and Gaylene Walters, Pat's good friends. Also to the folks at Total Rehab. In Ajax (Catherine) and her PSW Krystle. Good friend to the late Bill and Barb Whyte and Elizabeth Black. Pat's pleasant and positive personality was an inspiration to everyone she knew. "My good woman, my beautiful lady, my sweetie, I love you and will miss you everyday. Thank you for being my wife, my dear Pat. It wasn't long enough." Love, Norm
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020