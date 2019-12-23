FLINT, PATRICIA ANNE COLLEEN (nee WEBSTER) Suddenly on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Toronto. Pat will be sadly missed by her husband of 63 years, John Gregory Flint, her sister Mary Watson of Ottawa and many nieces and nephews across the country. She will also be missed by her friends in the village of Delta, Ontario, where she grew up. Pat was very outgoing and was a friend to all. If she met you, within moments you were on a first name basis. She was a true lover of the beauty of nature, from animals to trees and especially flowers. Studying flower arranging, she learned the Ohara method of Japanese arranging as well as many western methods. Pat taught evening floral arranging classes at the Etobicoke Board for many years. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, Weston Chapel, 2035 Weston Rd. (just north of Lawrence Ave.), on Friday, December 27th from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made to the Hospital for Sick Children. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019