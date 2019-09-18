FELTON, PATRICIA ANNE (nee FOWLER) 1939 - 2019 Anne died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Her health in the last few years had been challenged, but her love of family and her strong wit remained. Anne will be missed by her husband William (Bill), with whom she shared 57 years, several homes and beloved dogs. She is survived by her brother Lancelot and her sister Linda, and was predeceased by elder siblings James and Elinor, and nephew James. "Auntie Anne" spent many happy moments with her nieces and nephews, Robbie, Ken, Melissa, Robin, Jason and their families. Born January 18, 1939 in Toronto to Sarah and Hector Fowler, one of five children, Anne was a beautiful and happy young woman. She attended George Harvey Collegiate in Toronto where she had many friends. Anne worked for many years in administration with the Toronto District School Board, retiring in 1998. Anne loved to travel, though in recent years, her health meant she was more of an armchair traveller. She loved to hear the travel and everyday tales of family and friends. She was a voracious reader, as her many piles of books attest. A funeral service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville), on Monday, September 23rd at 2:00 p.m. Special thanks to the CRCU staff at Sunnybrook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Anne's favourite three charities: Kids Help Phone, Yonge Street Mission, IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019