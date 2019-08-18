Guest Book View Sign Service Information Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home 309 Johnson Street Kingston , ON K7L 1Y6 (613)-548-7973 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. George's Cathedral 270 King St E Obituary

HATT, PATRICIA ANNE (nee CREIGHTON) Died peacefully at home with family. She remained strong, resilient and full of humour to the end. Patricia was predeceased by her late husband Brice. She is survived by her five children and spouses, Sarah (Peter), Martha, David (Jennifer), Victoria (Sean) and Katherine (Brett). Patricia was a devoted Nana to her eleven grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Ben, Gwen, Chris, Tyler, Matthew, Michaela, Sydney, Justin and Andrew and dog Louie. Patricia dedicated her life to advocacy for people with learning disabilities. She volunteered with the Learning Disabilities Association of Ontario for over 20 years. She was a past Chair of the Board of Trustees for George Brown College; past chair and Executive Member of the Community Legal Education of Ontario (CLEO); past co-chair of the Metropolitan Toronto Movement for Literacy; past member and former treasurer of the Ontario Justice Education Network (OJEN); founding member of the York University Mentorship Program for Students with Learning Disabilities; and Adviser to the provincial and federal governments on issues of disability and employment. The family will receive friends at the Robert J. Reid & Sons, "The Chapel on the Corner", 309 Johnson Street (at Barrie Street), on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. George's Cathedral, 270 King Street East, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to a literacy based charity would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at

