|
|
OSBORNE, PATRICIA ANNE (nee DALY) November 12, 1942 – February 1, 2020 Passed away of influenza, in the ICU of Southlake Regional Health Centre, in Newmarket. Predeceased by her husband Peter. Anne was the daughter of John and Elizabeth Daly. She was the sister of the late Jack and David Daly. Anne is survived by her sisters, Betty Abbott of Bradford, Dennise Daly of Pleasantville, N.S. and brother Bill Daly of Port Rover, O.N. We would like to thank the staff of Bradford Valley for their care over the past 4 years, especially Sue and City. Anne had requested no funeral service, only private cremation. Anne had been a Nurse for all her working life at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. We are going to miss you Anne. We love you. God Bless us, everyone.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020