PHIN, PATRICIA ANNE (nee OLIVER) Passed suddenly and peacefully, on August 10, 2019, in her home, at Eastbourne, at the age of 83. Mom was the loving wife of Mike Phin (passed September, 2004) and a dedicated and always present mother to Heather Roberts (Johnmark), Vicki Boukydis (Andy), James Phin (Jennine), Susan Young (Eric) and Thomas Phin (Sharon). Dear sister to Susan Nixon and devoted grandmother to Marc, Michelle, Laura (Matt), Sarah, Christopher (Megan), Matthew (Laura), Katie, Andrew, Evan, Patricia, Nikki, Michael and Emily. She was also a wonderful great-grandmother to Garrison. A celebration of Mom's life will be held at Rosedale Presbyterian Church, 129 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, M4W1R5, Friday, August 16th, at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019