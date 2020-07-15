SALMON, PATRICIA ANNE (nee HOGAN) It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Patricia, at Toronto Western Hospital, on July 1, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her son, Darryl Salmon (Maritza), her daughter Christine Salmon, her grandchildren Ryan and Sara and her adored pets Maggie and Missy. Patricia was born on January 14, 1939 in Brockville, Ontario, to the late John Douglas Hogan and Isabelle Eleanor Hogan (nee Timpson). She attended Loretto Abbey and the University of Toronto where she earned her Nursing Degree. She worked for VON (Victorian Order of Nurses) for many years before she was fortunate enough to be able to stay home and take care of her children in their younger years. She was fondly called Aunty Pat by all the kids on Hollyberry Trail. When she returned to work, she was employed by the Toronto Public Health Department until she retired. Patricia spent many years as a Nurse caring for others and advocating for Seniors. She kept up this passion when she became a senior herself. She was involved with initiating many services and opportunities for all of her beloved neighbours at Tichester. Patricia was known for her quick wit and strong opinions. She was always ready to go to battle for what she believed in. She was a devoted Mother who provided her Children with unconditional love. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. Due to COVID-19, a private service and interment will be held for the family and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com