GRAHAM, Patricia Aunna Marie Patricia Aunna Marie Graham, age 84, passed away on April 27, 2019 in Mississauga. From her birth in Kitchener, Ontario on October 17, 1934, to her passing, Patricia nourished everyone around her with love and a warm smile - exemplifying her selfless character. Patricia was the youngest of seven children. She married William (Bill) Graham on May 29, 1959 and a family of six beautiful girls soon followed. Bill and Patricia shared a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed summers and holidays with family and friends at their cottage and farm on the Bruce Peninsula. She adored animals of all types, loved the family pets and joined Bill in the horse and carriage events which took them to various locations in Canada and the USA. Patricia is survived by her loving husband Bill of 59 years, five daughters Laura, Julie, Kate, Natasha and Nicole, sons-in-law Gregory Hood, Justin Iwanicha and Michael Shaw and her four grandchildren – Madeleine, Graham, Justin and Elliot. Predeceased by her daughter Sandra Claire Sears. Patricia was beautiful on the inside and out. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone and had a passion for life and making others happy and feel loved. She made her house a home, her cottage a place no one wanted to leave and the family camping and hiking excursions full of adventures. All those who were fortunate enough to have met her can attest she was an incredibly special lady and the love of Bill's life. On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 family and friends whose lives Patricia touched are invited to celebrate her life and the inspirational legacy of wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend that she leaves behind, at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, from 2 p.m. until the time of the Service of Remembrance in the Chapel at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through



